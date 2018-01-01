

Dortmund Pays $3.7 Million Buyout to Sign Barcelona’s Sergio Gomez



BARCELONA – Borussia Dortmund has paid a three million euro ($3.7 million) buyout clause to sign Barcelona midfielder Sergio Gomez, sources close to the 17-year-old player told EFE on Tuesday.



Gomez, who won the Silver Ball award in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, had already traveled to Germany to undergo a medical examination.



The German club was expected to announce the youngster’s transfer later in the day.



Gomez, a former player at Barcelona’s youth academy La Maisa, was due to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the German Club and train with the first team.



Gomez was also set to play with the reserve team in case he was not called up for the first team.



Two other young players at Barça had offers to leave the youth academy: striker Abel Ruiz and left back Juan Miranda, both aged 18.



