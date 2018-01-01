

Krohn-Delhi Acknowledges Move to Deportivo Could Anger Fans at Rival Celta



A CORUÑA, Spain – Danish soccer player Michael Krohn-Delhi, whose move from Spanish top flight Sevilla FC to Deportivo La Coruña threatened to cause a stir among fans at his old club, Galician rivals Celta Vigo, told a press conference on Tuesday that he understood any anger felt by his old fan-base but insisted his decision did not mean his personality had changed.



The 34-year-old midfielder, who between 2012-2015 made 101 appearances for Celta, was presented to the press following a training session with Deportivo early Tuesday.



“It’s normal that they (Celta fans) would be a little angry, but I’m the same person, I haven’t changed because now I’m going to play for Deportivo,” he told reporters in his first press appearance since his move from Sevilla was finalized Monday evening.



“I was there for three years, good years, and now I’m at Deportivo, in A Coruña, but I still like Vigo, I like the city, I’m the same person I was there, but now I’m at Deportivo and I’m going to give my best effort to the team,” he reiterated.



Deportivo and Celta are bitter rivals both based in the northwest region of Galicia.



Krohn-Dehli’s move from Andalusia back to Galicia was also a move down Spain’s La Liga soccer table, where Sevilla was currently battling for a spot in European competitions in 7th place while Deportivo languished in 18th place, the top spot in the relegation zone.



“Deportivo has had many hard games with few points, now we have to look ahead and take on the situation match by match,” the Dane added.



