 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Russian President Slams US’ Putin List as Hostile Step That Harms Relations

MOSCOW – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the report released by the United States naming oligarchs in his inner circle constituted a hostile step that was damaging to the relations between the two countries.

During a meeting with activists for his presidential campaign, Putin criticized the move by the administration of Donald Trump, mandated by the US Congress, to release the so-called “Putin List” detailing the names of prominent and wealthy Russians tied to the Kremlin.

“The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on,” Putin said, adding that while it was a hostile and harmful step, Russia would, for now, refrain from retaliating against the US.

“We mainly need to think about ourselves; we need to deal with our economy, agriculture, we need to support export, health, education, defense,” he explained.

When asked by a journalist what he thought about personally being left out of the list, Putin quipped that he felt “slighted.”

The Trump administration had released the report shortly before midnight on Monday in accordance with a mandate set out in the sanctions imposed on Russia by overwhelming majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate as a response to the Kremlin’s alleged interference during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, who is currently under investigation for his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian intelligence and subsequent obstruction of justice, had said that the new sanctions passed by Congress were unnecessary, unconstitutional and would not be enforced.

The Putin-linked billionaires on the list have not been subjected to any specific sanctions, but rather were the target of a “naming and shaming” strategy.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved