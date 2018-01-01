

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Sold 10.6 Million Vehicles in 2017



TOKYO – The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sold 10.6 million vehicles worldwide in 2017, a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year, owing to a greater demand for utility and electric models, the French-Japanese automaker alliance said in a statement released on Tuesday.



French automaker Renault sold 3.761 million units throughout the world, an 8.5 percent year-on-year rise.



Meanwhile, Nissan Motor sold 5.816 million units, 4.6 percent more than the previous year, driven mainly by growing sales in the United States and China.



Mitsubishi Motors, which became a full member of the alliance in 2017, sold 1.030 million units last year, 10 percent more than 2016.



Nissan bought a 34 percent stake in the Japanese manufacturer in 2016 after it was hit by a data falsification scandal.



During the first quarter of 2017, the alliance (Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan and the Japanese automaker holds a 15 percent stake in the French company) overtook Volkswagen and Toyota to become the world’s largest automotive group by sales volume.



In 2017, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sold vehicles in close to 200 countries under ten different brands (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Lada, Infiniti, Venucia and Datsun).



