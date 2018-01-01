 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Sold 10.6 Million Vehicles in 2017

TOKYO – The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sold 10.6 million vehicles worldwide in 2017, a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year, owing to a greater demand for utility and electric models, the French-Japanese automaker alliance said in a statement released on Tuesday.

French automaker Renault sold 3.761 million units throughout the world, an 8.5 percent year-on-year rise.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor sold 5.816 million units, 4.6 percent more than the previous year, driven mainly by growing sales in the United States and China.

Mitsubishi Motors, which became a full member of the alliance in 2017, sold 1.030 million units last year, 10 percent more than 2016.

Nissan bought a 34 percent stake in the Japanese manufacturer in 2016 after it was hit by a data falsification scandal.

During the first quarter of 2017, the alliance (Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan and the Japanese automaker holds a 15 percent stake in the French company) overtook Volkswagen and Toyota to become the world’s largest automotive group by sales volume.

In 2017, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sold vehicles in close to 200 countries under ten different brands (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Lada, Infiniti, Venucia and Datsun).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved