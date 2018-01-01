

Alonso to Compete in World Endurance Championship



LONDON – The Formula One team McLaren announced on Tuesday it would allow Spanish driver Fernando Alonso to compete in this year’s World Endurance Championship in addition to his Formula One commitments, after reaching an agreement with the driver and Toyota Gazoo Racing.



In a statement posted on its website, McLaren confirmed that while Formula One was the main priority for both the team and its driver, the decision had been made to let Alonso take on WEC races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



“I’ve never been shy about my aim of winning motorsport’s ‘Triple Crown’ – the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We tried for Indy last year, came close, but just missed out,” Alonso said.



“This year I have the chance, thanks to McLaren, to race for the win at Le Mans. It is a big challenge – much can go wrong – but I am ready, prepared and looking forward to the fight,” he added.



The executive director of McLaren Technology Group, Zak Brown, said that it was “no secret” that Alonso wanted to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and that everyone at McLaren appreciated what a strong asset the Spanish racer was to the team.



