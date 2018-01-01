 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

ATP’s 2019 Schedule to Feature 63 Tournaments

LONDON – The men’s Association of Tennis Professionals announced on Tuesday the 2019 ATP World Tour calendar that is due to encompass 63 tournaments, including four Grand Slams.

The ATP confirmed on its official website that 31 countries would host the tournaments scheduled to take place in 2019.

“Our calendar has yielded strong results for the Tour over the past 10 years, attracting record audiences and leading to triple digit increases in prize money during that period,” ATP Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode said.

“We’re pleased to extend the existing calendar through to 2019 as we look to continue the sustainable growth that has underpinned the Tour over the past ten years,” he added.

Next year’s schedule is also set to include nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments, 13 ATP World Tour 500 events, and 39 ATP World Tour 250 tournaments.

The ATP Finals to be held at London’s O2 Arena, meanwhile, the Next Gen ATP Finals will be held in Milan, Italy.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved