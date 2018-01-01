

ATP’s 2019 Schedule to Feature 63 Tournaments



LONDON – The men’s Association of Tennis Professionals announced on Tuesday the 2019 ATP World Tour calendar that is due to encompass 63 tournaments, including four Grand Slams.



The ATP confirmed on its official website that 31 countries would host the tournaments scheduled to take place in 2019.



“Our calendar has yielded strong results for the Tour over the past 10 years, attracting record audiences and leading to triple digit increases in prize money during that period,” ATP Executive Chairman and President Chris Kermode said.



“We’re pleased to extend the existing calendar through to 2019 as we look to continue the sustainable growth that has underpinned the Tour over the past ten years,” he added.



Next year’s schedule is also set to include nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments, 13 ATP World Tour 500 events, and 39 ATP World Tour 250 tournaments.



The ATP Finals to be held at London’s O2 Arena, meanwhile, the Next Gen ATP Finals will be held in Milan, Italy.



