Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Yemen’s Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Capital

SANA’A – Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Tuesday to have fired a ballistic missile that successfully struck the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported.

Saudi Arabian authorities had not confirmed any projectile was launched into Saudi territory.

The Yemeni rebels claimed their Burkan H-2 missile had “hit the target precisely,” yet did not give any details on casualties or damage at King Khaled International Airport.

The Houthis, who control the country’s capital Sana’a, have launched a number of missiles toward Saudi Arabia and its Arab military coalition partner, the United Arab Emirates, which have been involved in Yemen’s civil war since 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition and the United States have accused Iran of supplying missiles and other weapons to the Houthis, which Iran denied.

The US-backed Saudi bombing campaign in Yemen has destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure and led to a humanitarian catastrophe.
 

