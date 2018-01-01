

Spain’s Felipe VI, Europe’s Youngest Monarch, Celebrates 50th Birthday



MADRID – Europe’s youngest monarch, Spain’s King Felipe VI, celebrated on Tuesday his 50th birthday.



Felipe VI, who was born in Madrid in 1968, is the only son of former King Juan Carlos I and his wife, Queen Sofia.



He has two sisters, Princess Elena, 54, and Princess Cristina, 52, who were ineligible to ascend to the throne due to male precedence in the order of succession.



King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who will be 51 on April 27, is only a few months older than the Spanish monarch.



Last year, Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia, attended Willem-Alexander’s birthday celebrations, along with other members of European royal families.



Prince Albert II of Monaco, who rose to the throne after the death of Prince Rainier III in 2005, is 60 years old, while the monarchs of Sweden, Denmark and Norway are in their 70s, placing their respective heirs in Felipe’s age group.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II is set to reach the age of 92 in April after 66 years on the throne, and is Britain’s longest-living and longest-ruling monarch.



Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, who will be 70 in November, is Queen Elizabeth’s heir apparent.



Last week, the Spanish royal household released an institutional video showing a day in the domestic lives of the royal couple and their two daughters, Leonor and Sofia.



Worldwide, Spain’s Felipe VI remains among the youngest monarchs, though the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (37); and the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Muhammad V (48), are the world’s youngest.



