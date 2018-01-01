

Kremlin: Accusations of Putin Involvement in Russian Doping Are Slander



MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Tuesday any accusations that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had been involved in the doping scandal that rocked the country and led many athletes to lose their medals or be banned from sporting events were slander.



Whistleblower and former director of Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov had said in an interview with German television that the state-sponsored doping program was too elaborate to not have involved Putin, an accusation that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov vehemently denied.



“This is just more slander which has neither a single shred of evidence nor the slightest indication that it could be construed as proof, or even be a hint of what may be the truth,” Peskov said.



According to the spokesperson, Rodchenkov is an “odious character” who is constantly clashing with the law and has great moral instability, meaning he is not a reliable source.



The former lab director had admitted to taking part in a large-scale doping scheme, which, once unveiled, led Russia to be banned from the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and many athletes to have their medals revoked.



