 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Ceasefire between Yemeni Separatists and Government Forces in Aden

SANA’A/RIYADH – A ceasefire agreement was reached on Tuesday between Yemen’s Saudi Arabia-backed government and their former southern separatist allies, ending three days of fighting in the southern port city of Aden, sources in the Yemeni Interior Ministry told EFE.

Witnesses in Aden, which functions as the southern provisional capital, told EFE that the South Yemen separatists, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates, had wrested control of nearly the entire city from forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, currently exiled in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Interior Minister Ahmed al-Maisiry met early this morning with the leader of the South Yemen separatists, Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, in response to repeated calls for a truce by the Saudi-led Arab military coalition, the Interior Ministry sources detailed.

However, no official statements had been released from either side confirming the ceasefire.

The Saudi-led coalition had pressed the two erstwhile allies to halt the fighting for control of the provisional capital Aden, urging them to concentrate on the three-year war against the Houthis rebels, who control Yemen’s official capital city of Sana’a.

Cracks in Hadi’s alliance with the South Yemen separatists became a full-blown rupture on Sunday, leading to street fighting with armored vehicles and small arms in Aden that left dozens of fighters killed and wounded.

Earlier Tuesday, a suicide car bombing and gun attack killed at least 15 southern separatist fighters at a checkpoint in the oil-rich province of Shabwa in southern Yemen, security officials told EFE.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials claimed the al-Qaida terror organization was behind the attack on the South Yemen separatist checkpoint in Nokhan town near the city of Ataq, the capital of Shabwa.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved