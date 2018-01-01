

Villarreal Signs Espanyol’s Spanish Defensive Midfielder Javi Fuego



VILLARREAL, Spain – Spanish top-flight soccer club Villarreal has signed Espanyol’s midfielder Javi Fuego, who is set to join the Yellow Submarine on a contract until 2020, both clubs announced on Tuesday.



The 34-year-old defensive midfielder, who has scored 14 goals in 372 professional appearances, was due to begin training with his new teammates as soon as Tuesday morning and was to be officially presented by Villarreal around midday.



“The club thanks the midfielder for his effort, commitment and the professionalism he demonstrated wearing the white and blue, and wishes him the best of luck in this new professional and personal stage at Villarreal, where he wanted to continue his career,” the Barcelona-based Espanyol said in a statement.



Villarreal was in the market for a strong player to reinforce its midfield, which has been hit by the injury sustained by its captained Bruno Soriano, sidelined since the beginning of the season with a knee injury.



With 37 points in the bag so far, Villarreal was currently 5th in La Liga, 1 point behind Real Madrid, which has a game in hand, while Espanyol was hovering just above the relegation zone with 24 points in 14th position.



