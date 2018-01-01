 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China Promises to Ease Barriers to Market Access in Response to US Survey

BEIJING – China said on Tuesday it will relax barriers to market access, especially in the financial sector, and create a more open and fair system for investment by foreign companies in response to concerns expressed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

The Chamber presented the findings of the 2017 Business Climate Survey in Beijing on Tuesday, which expressed worries by US companies in China over unequal opportunities, regulatory uncertainties and restrictions on market access.

Fifty-four percent of the US firms doubt China will open its markets to foreign investment in the next three years as promised by the government.

“The gate of open reform will be wider. We will never close it. We will continue to give way to the markets and oppose monopoly, promote competition, relax our market access, especially in the finance sector,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference.

Hua added that China will “continue to create a more open, fair and foreseeable operating environment” in a possible reference to the US, which could impose new tariffs on Chinese imports if trade tensions between the two countries intensify.

The spokesperson emphasized the role of the Chinese middle class, which includes around 400 million people who, she said, offer “great potential” for any foreign company with vision.

Earlier Tuesday, the American Chamber of Commerce in China expressed the concerns of US companies about the lack of clarity of the laws in the country and explained that, according to its latest survey, 75 percent of them feel that foreign businesses are now less welcome than ever in China.

Sixty-three percent of the companies surveyed by the Chamber are planning to cut investment in China in 2018 with respect to 2017.

Out of them, 25 percent will do so due to rising costs, including labor costs, 22 percent owing to the forecast that China will grow at a slower rate, 15 percent owing to the uncertainty of its laws and 12 percent on account of the barriers to market access.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved