 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Spain’s Economy Grew 3.1% in 2017, Report Shows

MADRID – Spain’s economy grew 3.1 percent in 2017, marking a third consecutive year of annual growth over 3 percent as the country recovered from a devastating economic crisis, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said in a report Tuesday.

A full detailed report is expected in March but preliminary figures suggested that the only period of slowdown came in the final quarter of 2017, when figures showed 0.7 percent of growth compared to 0.8 percent reported during the same period the previous year.

“We have been growing the economy above 3 percent for several years and more than 500,000 jobs are being created annually,” Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on his Twitter account.

The latest INE report also showed that a banned Catalan separatist referendum and subsequent independence declaration in October 2017 that caused many businesses to relocate from the region did not affect economic growth at a national level.

Spain was one of the European Union countries worst hit by the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved