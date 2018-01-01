 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Mine Explosion Leaves 8 Members of Same Family Dead in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Eight members of one family were killed and another person was wounded after a mine exploded on Tuesday as a vehicle passed through the tribal region of northwestern Pakistan, an official source told EFE.

The mine exploded as the vehicle was traveling through the Kurram Agency bordering Afghanistan at around 8:00 am, said Arbab Ali, regional administration spokesperson.

He said that five women and three men were killed in the explosion, while another person was wounded and taken to hospital in Peshawar.

The explosion occurred in an area which is predominantly Shia, a community which has been targeted by several attacks, although Ali said that the victims from Tuesday’s attack were all Sunnis.

In June, 25 people were killed and a 100 others were injured in a double explosion in Kurram market.

In March, a car bomb that exploded near a Shia mosque for women in Parachinar, capital of Kurram Agency, left 22 people dead.

According to South Asia Terrorism Portal, there has been a decline in violence in Pakistan, with 1,260 terror-related deaths in 2017 (540 civilians, 208 security force members and 512 alleged terrorists), the lowest figure in a decade.
 

