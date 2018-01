OPEC Crude Basket Drops to $67.60



VIENNA – The basket of crude oil used as a benchmark indicator by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell to $67.60, the OPEC Secretariat said on Tuesday.



OPEC said the price of its basket decreased by $0.34 on Monday, compared with the closing price at the previous session.



The March delivery of Brent crude opened at $68.97 per barrel at the start of Tuesday’s trading on the futures market, a 0.7 percent decrease since the previous session’s close.