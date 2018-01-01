 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 31,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Publishes Putin List of 96 Russian Oligarchs, 114 Senior Officials

WASHINGTON – The United States government published late on Monday the so-called “Putin list,” identifying, at the behest of Congress, 96 oligarchs and 114 senior Kremlin officials who have gained power and wealth thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Treasury Department prepared the list which does not entail economic or diplomatic sanctions for those named.

The list is intended to increase pressure on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Among the 96 oligarchs – who the Treasury Department says have amassed fortunes of over $1 billion – is oil magnate Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea soccer club.

The list of 114 senior officials includes names such as Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, besides several dozen advisors and managers of state firms, and members of the Russian intelligence services.

Several of the people on the list of senior officials are already subject to sanctions imposed in the past.

The formulation of the list is a part of a law approved by Congress in July last year, considering fresh sanctions on Russia, and it also requires the approval of the legislature to lift the existing ones.

On Monday, the US State Department announced that it would not impose more sanctions on Russia under CAATSA, given that enacting the law had already caused losses running into the billions for Moscow.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved