

US Accuses Russia of Unsafe Military Practices over Black Sea



WASHINGTON – The State Department of the United States accused Russia on Monday of unsafe military practices in international airspace over the Black Sea.



According to the US, the incident occurred Monday when a Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew within five feet (1.5 meters) of an EP-3 patrol aircraft of the US Navy, violating international laws and agreements.



The US State Department said “the Russian side was flagrantly violating existing agreements and international law, in this case the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA).”



The US also accused the Russian pilot of crossing directly in front of the flight path of the American jet.



“This is but the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements,” the statement added.



The State Department called on Russia to “cease these unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, danger to aircrew on both sides, and midair collisions.”



