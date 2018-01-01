 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Cuba

Washington: US Visitors to Cuba Report Same Symptoms as Diplomats

WASHINGTON – Since September, 19 US tourists who visited Cuba reported the same symptoms as the American diplomats thought to have been the targets of mysterious attacks in Havana between November 2016 and August 2017, a State Department spokesperson told EFE on Monday.

“Starting on Sept. 29, 19 US citizens reported having symptoms similar to those appearing in the travel alert we issued that day with the request not to visit the island,” the spokesperson said.

The notice comes at a very complicated time for Cuban-US bilateral relations because the Donald Trump administration accuses Havana of knowing who perpetrated the alleged attacks between November 2016 and August 2017 on 24 of its diplomatic officials on the island and not divulging who that was, as well as not having adequately protected the US personnel.

For months, Washington called the attacks “sonic,” but in a Senate hearing on Jan. 9, the State Department admitted for the first time that it is not certain that they were acoustic attacks.

The State Department spokesperson said on Monday that the department “is not in a position to medically evaluate or provide individual medical advice,” but it encourages “those who may be concerned to report it and seek medical attention.”

For reasons of “privacy,” the US government will not reveal where the tourists presenting symptoms may have suffered the supposed attacks or what cities they visited.

Although Cuba says it has not found evidence of the attacks and denies knowing anything about the matter, the US reduced its staff at the US Embassy to a minimum last September and expelled 17 Cuban diplomatic officials from Washington.

News of the supposed new attacks comes on the day when about 20 US companies linked to the tourism sector were in Havana to tout Cuba as a safe destination for the country’s citizens to which they can still travel legally, despite the “confusion,” they said, created by Trump’s new moves.

The US in early January changed its system of travel alerts and withdrew its recommendation not to travel to Cuba issued in September after the departure of non-essential personnel from the US Embassy there in response to the alleged attacks.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved