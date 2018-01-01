 
Paraguay Flood Toll: 1 Dead, 1 Missing

ASUNCION – Flooding in Paraguay from heavy rains has caused mudslides in different parts of the country and resulted in the death of one woman and another going missing.

The two women were traveling in the same vehicle on Sunday when floodwaters swept it off the road near the town of Ñemby, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) south of Asuncion.

Rescue personnel managed to find the automobile in a nearby ravine, with the body of one of the women inside.

Firefighters and police on Monday resumed the search for the other women in the ravine, although trash and debris accumulated in the area are making the rescue and recovery work difficult.

The Meteorology and Hydrology Directorate reported that in Central province, where Ñemby is located, a torrential downpour dumped huge amounts of rain within just a half an hour and “some windgusts ... of between 50 and 70 kilometers (31-43 miles) per hour” have been registered.

The flooding on Sunday afternoon also wreaked havoc in parts of downtown Asuncion, where more than 20,000 people have been affected by the rise in the Paraguay River.

But meteorologists say that the Paraguay River waters could begin to show a “slow decline” over the next two weeks, although this will not be evident along its lower length because of the fact that the rainswollen Parana River feeds it.
 

