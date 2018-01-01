

West Ham’s Masuaku Suspended 6 Games for Spitting



LONDON – West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has been suspended for six matches after he spat at an opposing player during last weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wigan, England’s Football Association said Monday.



The 24-year-old Frenchman spit at Wigan’s Nick Powell in the 49th minute of Saturday’s contest and was sent off with a straight red card.



The Hammers went on to lose 2-0 to the third-division side.



In a subsequent apology on social media, Masuaku described his own behavior as “unacceptable and out of character.”



He will miss matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley.



West Ham manager David Moyes used the word “despicable” to characterize Masuaku’s conduct and said that the player would face disciplinary action within the club.



The Hammers are currently four points above the Premier League drop zone.



