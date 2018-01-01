

Depor Signs Krohn-Dehli from Sevilla



A CORUÑA, Spain – Deportivo announced on Monday the signing of Danish international Michael Krohn-Dehli from Sevilla on an 18-month contract.



The midfielder arrived in A Coruña shortly after 3 pm and the deal is contingent on his passing a medical at HM Modelo Hospital, the La Liga club said.



Krohn-Delhi, 34, spent three seasons with Depor’s regional rivals, Celta, before he was acquired by Sevilla in 2015.



He has scored 38 goals in 377 appearances for clubs in Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain, and has six goals in 57 international matches with the Danish national side.



