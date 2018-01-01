 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

El Salvador’s Taxi Drivers Protest against Uber

SAN SALVADOR – Hundreds of taxi drivers marched on Monday along San Salvador’s main streets, demanding that Congress reject a proposal to allow ride-hailing service Uber and similar companies to operate in El Salvador.

“We ask lawmakers to ditch the proposal because there are enough of us to cover passengers’ demand,” Joaquin Cortes, a representative of the taxi drivers’ organizations, told reporters.

The proposed legal reforms would leave at least 7,000 drivers unemployed and, according to Cortes, all his colleagues have experienced a drop in income since Uber began operating in the country.

“It is not possible to compete” with Uber since taxi drivers approved by the Transportation Authority (VMT) must pay for emissions tests, taxes and all required permits, Cortes said.

Jose Navas, president of the Salvadoran Association of Licensed Taxi Drivers (ASTA), told EFE that the legal reform was backed by the two largest parties in Congress, the governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the opposition National Republican Alliance (ARENA).

Nearly 300 taxi drivers gathered at Divino Salvador del Mundo square and drove in caravan to Congress, where their representatives met with members of the Public Services Committee, which is considering the legislation.

Uber began operating in El Salvador in May 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved