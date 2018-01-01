 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alonso Upbeat Ahead of 2018 F1 Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Fernando Alonso is optimistic about the prospects for McLaren in the 2018 Formula One season now that the team has switched from Honda to Renault engines.

And at the individual level, the Spaniard is looking forward to reaching the podium for the first time since 2014, when he finished third in the Chinese Grand Prix as a driver for Ferrari.

“I want to dream big and I hope we can try the champagne this year,” he told EFE after what he described as a satisfactory performance in his first-ever endurance race, the Rolex 24 in Daytona.

“We want to reach a podium, at least,” Alonso said of McLaren, whose last F1 victory came in the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix with Jenson Button behind the wheel.

A long title drought indeed for a team that has won 12 driver’s championships and eight constructor’s trophies.

“It’s difficult to set objectives with all the changes we’ve made. We don’t know where we will be and we’ll adjust after the early races,” Alonso said.

Even so, he said, spirits are high at the McLaren works in Woking, England.

“We have more in the way of facts, and not just words, this year. And with the change to the Renault engine I believe we can take a big step forward,” the 36-year-old driver said.

Unlike last year, when he skipped the Monaco Grand Prix to drive in the Indianapolis 500, Alonso says that McLaren is his “first and only priority” in 2018.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved