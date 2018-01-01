

Sevilla to Sign Porto’s Layun on Loan



SEVILLE, Spain – Porto defender Miguel Layun will join Sevilla on loan with a purchase option once he passes a medical examination, the Spanish club announced Monday.



The Mexican was due to undergo a medical on Tuesday before joining the Sevilla squad.



Layun, 30, started his professional career with Veracruz in 2006 and moved to Italy’s Atalanta three years later before returning to Mexico in 2010 to join America, where he went on to score 17 goals in 147 matches across four seasons.



After a brief stint with Premier League club Watford, the defender moved on to Porto, where he has played the last 2 1/2 seasons, scoring 11 goals in 79 matches.



Layun also has 60 international appearances with Mexico. He will be only the second Mexican player to compete for Sevilla, following Gerardo Torrado, who played for the club in 2002-2004.



