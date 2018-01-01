 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla to Sign Porto’s Layun on Loan

SEVILLE, Spain – Porto defender Miguel Layun will join Sevilla on loan with a purchase option once he passes a medical examination, the Spanish club announced Monday.

The Mexican was due to undergo a medical on Tuesday before joining the Sevilla squad.

Layun, 30, started his professional career with Veracruz in 2006 and moved to Italy’s Atalanta three years later before returning to Mexico in 2010 to join America, where he went on to score 17 goals in 147 matches across four seasons.

After a brief stint with Premier League club Watford, the defender moved on to Porto, where he has played the last 2 1/2 seasons, scoring 11 goals in 79 matches.

Layun also has 60 international appearances with Mexico. He will be only the second Mexican player to compete for Sevilla, following Gerardo Torrado, who played for the club in 2002-2004.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved