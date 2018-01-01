 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Singer Gilberto Santa Rosa Says He’s Keeping Up with Changes in Industry

LOS ANGELES – Puerto Rican salsa musician Gilberto Santa Rosa, who has enjoyed a four-decade career, said in an interview with EFE that the rapid and extensive changes in the recording industry require an effort to prevent music from “becoming a disposable item.”

“Things have changed not in 10 or 15 years, but in five,” the singer said in a telephone interview. “There have been dramatic changes at an incredible pace.”

“Every day, there are new platforms, each day a new way to communicate music appears,” Santa Rosa said. “I think we need to preserve what is best in both worlds – the best in traditional media and the best in new trends.”

Santa Rosa will perform on Thursday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles during the celebration of the Conga Room’s 20th anniversary.

The 55-year-old singer’s US tour will also take him to New York, Miami and Dallas.

Santa Rosa, known as the “Salsa Knight,” said he would continue his “40 y contando” (40 and Counting) tour in 2018 to mark what he refers to as his “first 40 years” as a musician.

“I am enjoying it a lot, and I have had a lot of fun,” Santa Rosa said. “It is very gratifying to go to places, see how people enjoy the music, how people get involved in that celebration,” referring to a 2017 tour that took him to Spain, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and other countries.
 

