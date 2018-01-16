 
  Arts & Entertainment

Rock Band U2 Announces New World Tour Dates

LONDON – Irish rock band U2 announced on Monday new dates for an upcoming world tour due to kick off in May in the United States.

The group said additional dates for its “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE” tour supporting its latest studio album “Songs of Experience,” which was unveiled Jan. 16 on its social media accounts.

“‘U2 coming through… U2 coming through…’ eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE Tour heading to Europe in August, September & October. Tickets from Jan 26th, subscriber presales from Thursday 18th. #U2eiTour #U2SongsofExperience,” a post on the band’s Twitter feed said.




U2 will open on May 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will tour the USA before landing in Berlin on Aug. 31 for the European leg of the tour.

The announcement was posted Monday on the band’s website, after their live appearance in New York during the Grammy awards on Sunday evening, where they played one of the band’s latest single releases, “Get Out Of Your Own Way.”

Their performance made the audience get up from their seats and had a similar effect to users of social media, focusing on Bono after he shouted on stage: “Blessed are the shithole countries, for they gave us the American Dream,” in an apparent reference to words allegedly said by US President Donald Trump of countries where some migrants come from.
 

