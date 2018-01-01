 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Athletic Bilbao’s Laporte Pays $80-Million Clause for Move to Manchester City

BILBAO, Spain – French defender Aymeric Laporte paid on Monday his buyout clause to cancel the contract tying him to Athletic Club de Bilbao, thus enabling his transfer to Manchester City.

Early in the morning, Laporte, 23, deposited 65 million euros ($80.2 million) at La Liga’s headquarters in Madrid, the Basque club confirmed in a statement on its official website.

“The player has expressed his wish to terminate and unilaterally resolve the contractual tie that linked him to the club since the 2009-10 season and has deposited the contractually-established compensation amount,” read the statement.

In addition, the Spanish team thanked Laporte for his contributions during his time in Bilbao.

The young defender’s move to Manchester came as a personal request from Citizens’ coach Pep Guardiola.
 

