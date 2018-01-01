 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

West Brom Signs Egyptian defender Ali Gabr on Loan

WEST MIDLANDS, England – West Bromwich Albion confirmed on Monday the signing of defender Ali Gabr on loan from Egypt’s Zamalek club through the end of this season.

Albion has an option to permanently sign the 29-year-old Egyptian for an agreed-upon fee.

“I’m here to help the team and do my job. I’m very happy and excited to be here,” Gabr said after the signing.

Gabr is to join his compatriot Ahmed Hegazi, a former rival from the top team in the Egyptian Premier League, al-Ahly FC, who moved to West Brom in the summer transfer window.

Albion’s technical director Nick Hammond said: “He’s a player that we first identified at the African Cup of Nations where he played alongside Ahmed.”

Hammond added that Gabr, who is to wear the number 16 jersey, is “a well-structured deal” for the English team.

“Ali is strong, dominant in the air and he’s got good pace as well. This is a great opportunity for him and we’re delighted to have him here,” the technical director added.

West Brom is currently in the 19th position in the Premier League table with 20 points after 24 rounds.
 

