 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Arctic Monkeys Joins Portugal’s NOS Alive Festival Lineup

LISBON – British indie band Arctic Monkeys will join the lineup for the NOS Alive festival later in the year, the organizers said on Monday.

The 12th edition of music festival takes place from 12-14 July in Alges, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the capital, Lisbon.

“NOS Alive is proud to reveal Arctic Monkeys will be their opening night headliner,” the organizers, Everything is New, said in a statement. “The indie rock superstars led by frontman Alex Turner will start Portugal’s premiere festival off with a big bang.”

Formed in 2002, the band has released five albums – all of which were number 1 in the United Kingdom charts – and was expected to release a sixth before the end of the year.

Their latest album “AM” was released in 2013, and propelled them to international fame, seeing them claim the number 1 chart spot in 10 countries and entering the top 10 in 27 others.

The band, which has won a whole host of awards (seven Brit Awards, 20 NME awards and five Q awards, as well as three Grammy nominations), has been confirmed for other big festivals this year, such as Glasgow’s TRNSMT, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.

Other artists set to perform in Portugal include Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Jack White, Nine Inch Nails, Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club and the Kooks.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved