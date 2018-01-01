

Arctic Monkeys Joins Portugal’s NOS Alive Festival Lineup



LISBON – British indie band Arctic Monkeys will join the lineup for the NOS Alive festival later in the year, the organizers said on Monday.



The 12th edition of music festival takes place from 12-14 July in Alges, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the capital, Lisbon.



“NOS Alive is proud to reveal Arctic Monkeys will be their opening night headliner,” the organizers, Everything is New, said in a statement. “The indie rock superstars led by frontman Alex Turner will start Portugal’s premiere festival off with a big bang.”



Formed in 2002, the band has released five albums – all of which were number 1 in the United Kingdom charts – and was expected to release a sixth before the end of the year.



Their latest album “AM” was released in 2013, and propelled them to international fame, seeing them claim the number 1 chart spot in 10 countries and entering the top 10 in 27 others.



The band, which has won a whole host of awards (seven Brit Awards, 20 NME awards and five Q awards, as well as three Grammy nominations), has been confirmed for other big festivals this year, such as Glasgow’s TRNSMT, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.



Other artists set to perform in Portugal include Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Jack White, Nine Inch Nails, Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club and the Kooks.



