

Leonardo Ulloa Returns to Brighton on Loan from Leicester



LONDON – Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa completed on Monday his signing to English side Brighton & Hove Albion through the end of season in a loan agreement with his current side Leicester City, three and a half years after leaving Brighton.



The 31-year-old heads back to the Seagulls for just over nine million euros (about $11 million).



“It was an easy decision because I have a unique feeling with this club – they opened the door for me to come into England and I know all about the fans, the club and the city,” Ulloa told Brighton’s website.



“This feels like my home in this country – when I’m in the city and the streets I feel different and for that reason I’m happy to be back here,” he added.



The Argentine scored 26 goals in 58 games during his first stint with Brighton and was part of the Leicester squad that won the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.



Ulloa’s loan comes after he had few opportunities this season with Leicester, having played only four games as a substitute.



