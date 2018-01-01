 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

EU Sets Stance for Brexit Transition: UK Stays in Single Market, under Acquis

BRUSSELS – The European Union’s General Affairs Council approved on Monday the directives that fix its positions while negotiating the transition period following the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc, including making the UK follow all EU legislation and remain within the single market.

In a statement, the GAC said that the EU’s position in the negotiations would be that the UK continue to be under EU acquis, or collective legislation and court decisions, and still be within the single market throughout the transition period.

Throughout this period, however, the UK will not be able to take part in any decision-making within the EU, or be a part of any of the EU’s institutions.

“EU ministers have given a clear mandate to the Commission on what is the type of transition period that we envisage: full EU acquis to be applied in the UK and no participation in the EU institutions and decision-making,” said Ekaterina Zaharieva, the deputy prime minister of Bulgaria, which currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council.

According to the GAC, the transition period is set to end on Dec. 31, 2020, over a year-and-a-half after the UK is scheduled to officially no longer be part of the EU.

Zaharieva said these positions in the upcoming negotiations had been agreed to quickly by the GAC and hoped an agreement could be reached with the UK soon.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved