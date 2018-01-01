 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Eagles Arrive in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS – The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Minneapolis, where they will begin practicing for their match-up against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII next Sunday.

The Eagles, champions of the National Football Conference (NFC), arrived at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sunday night.

Philadelphia will play New England at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, for the National Football League (NFL) title in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

The Eagles last appeared in a Super Bowl on Feb. 6, 2005, losing to the Patriots in Jacksonville, Florida.

Minneapolis has not hosted a Super Bowl in more than 25 years and will have an opportunity to showcase the Vikings’ new stadium, which opened on July 22, 2016.

Super Bowl 26 was played in Minneapolis on Jan. 26, 1992, when the Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills at the old Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
 

