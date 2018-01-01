

Ballet Dancers Take to Floor in Switzerland for Prix de Lausanne Competition



LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Young ballet dancers from all over the world were taking to the floor on Monday as the 46th Prix de Lausanne competition kicked off.



Participants were shown in epa images getting themselves ready backstage, lacing up their pointe shoes, and taking part in rehearsals on the first day of the six-day-long program.



The Prix de Lausanne was launched in 1973, and offers non-professional ballet dancers aged between 14-19 a chance to show off their moves in front of a jury comprising renowned personalities from the world of dance.



The winners are awarded one-year scholarships at prestigious dance institutions, aimed at helping them forge professional careers in the sport.



The finals were set to take place on Feb. 3, on the last day of the event.



