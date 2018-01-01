

West Ham Sells Striker Diafra Sakho to French Ligue 1 Club Rennes



LONDON – Senegal striker Diafra Sakho has joined the French Ligue 1 club Rennes from West Ham, the Premier League side announced on Monday without disclosing the transfer fee.



During his three and a half seasons in West Ham, the 28-year-old played 71 matches, netting 24 goals.



“West Ham would like to thank Diafra for his efforts and wish him well for his future career,” the East London club said.



Sakho, who moved to West Ham from France’s Metz in the summer of 2014, earned the player of the month award in October of that year after scoring in each of his first six Premier League games.



