

Indonesian President Visits Afghanistan in Kabul Attack Aftermath



KABUL – Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Kabul on Monday on an official visit in the aftermath of an attack in the heart of the capital a couple of days earlier that claimed over 100 lives.



Widodo’s visit came after a Taliban car bomb attack on Saturday that left 103 people dead and over 200 wounded, while another attack Monday against an Afghan army unit left four insurgents and 11 soldiers dead.



“We will cooperate in the area of bringing peace and we will also increase our cooperation in other sectors until Afghanistan has peace,” Widodo said in a press conference after meeting his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani.



Although presidents of neighboring countries often visit Kabul, official visits to Afghanistan by heads of state from other parts of the world are not common.



Ghani expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian president for his “brave” visit to the country at a “difficult moment.”



Widodo announced that Indonesia, home to world’s largest population of Muslims, will build an Indonesian Islamic Center in Kabul and consider giving scholarships to Afghan students as part of the cultural and educational cooperation between both countries.



