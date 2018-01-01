 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Airbnb to Give Almost $17 Million in Tourist Tax to 50 French Cities

PARIS – Vacation rental platform Airbnb said on Monday it would distribute 13.5 million euros ($16.7 million) it had collected in tourist taxes to 50 French cities and towns, in line with a recently-introduced tax reform that applies to hotels and other tourist accommodation in the country.

The sum, which is double that of 2016, would mainly benefit Paris, which is set to receive 6.9 million euros, followed by Nice (860,000 euros) and Marseilles (790,000 euros).

“Airbnb will pay back by the end of the month more than 13.5 million euros of tourist tax to 50 French cities,” a statement on the platform’s website said.

In December, Paris City Hall filed a lawsuit against Airbnb over tens of thousands of ads it considered illegal, as out of the 50,000 offers within Paris on the site, only 10,000 of them were registered with the authorities.

Paris, Nice, Lyon, Marseilles and Bordeaux offered the most accommodation on Airbnb.

In the summer of 2017, more than five million visitors in France opted to use the platform.
 

