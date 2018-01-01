 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Viñales, Rossi, Crutchlow Set Pace in 2nd Pre-Season Test Day

SEPANG, Malaysia – Spain’s Maverick Viñales, Italy’s Valentino Rossi and Britain’s Cal Crutchlow set the pace on Monday on the second day of pre-season tests at the Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 2018 MotoGP season.

Movistar Yamaha’s Viñales finished his best lap in one minute and 59.355 seconds, just 35 thousandths of a second ahead of his teammate Rossi, who clocked a time of one minute and 59.390 seconds.

Rossi is expected to announce he may continue competing in MotoGP for at least another season following his good results.

LCR Honda’s Crutchlow came in third with a time of one minute and 59.443 seconds.

The reigning world champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, finished in 7th place with a time of one minute and 59.730 seconds.

His teammate at Repsol Honda, Spain’s Dani Pedrosa, came in 12th place with a time of one minute and 59.999 seconds, after having been the fastest on the first day.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved