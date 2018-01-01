

Viñales, Rossi, Crutchlow Set Pace in 2nd Pre-Season Test Day



SEPANG, Malaysia – Spain’s Maverick Viñales, Italy’s Valentino Rossi and Britain’s Cal Crutchlow set the pace on Monday on the second day of pre-season tests at the Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 2018 MotoGP season.



Movistar Yamaha’s Viñales finished his best lap in one minute and 59.355 seconds, just 35 thousandths of a second ahead of his teammate Rossi, who clocked a time of one minute and 59.390 seconds.



Rossi is expected to announce he may continue competing in MotoGP for at least another season following his good results.



LCR Honda’s Crutchlow came in third with a time of one minute and 59.443 seconds.



The reigning world champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, finished in 7th place with a time of one minute and 59.730 seconds.



His teammate at Repsol Honda, Spain’s Dani Pedrosa, came in 12th place with a time of one minute and 59.999 seconds, after having been the fastest on the first day.



