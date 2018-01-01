 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 30,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

EU Ready to React to Unfair Trade Measures Imposed by Trump Administration

BRUSSELS – The European Union said on Monday it was ready to react if US President Donald Trump were to impose restrictive trade measures against the bloc.

In a recent interview, Trump had said he was annoyed by the EU’s trade policy, which he described as “very, very unfair to the US,” adding a veiled threat that it could turn out to be to the 28-nation bloc’s detriment.

“The EU stands ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measure from the US,” said European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas during the institution’s daily press briefing.

Schinas added that the EU does not view trade as a zero-sum game with winners and losers, but rather as something that can and should benefit both parties.

“While trade has to be open and fair, it also has to be rules-based,” Schinas said.

Trump, who claimed that the US was currently unable to sufficiently export to the EU, had also warned that his annoyance with Europe’s trade policy “may morph into something very big” in the future.

“We cannot get our product in,” Trump told Piers Morgan, of the British broadcaster ITV. “It’s very, very tough. And yet they send their product to use. No taxes, very little taxes.”

The Trump administration recently decided to impose new tariffs – amounting to 30 percent on imported solar cells and modules, and 20 percent on washing machines – as part of its so-called “America First” trade agenda based on aggressive protectionism.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved