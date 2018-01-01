 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Environment Minister Says Spain Does Not Have Widespread Air Quality Problem

BRUSSELS – Spain’s environment minister said on Monday that her country did not have a widespread problem with air quality and that while there was contamination in certain areas, air quality was improving.

Isabel Garcia Tejerina made her comments upon her arrival to a council of European ministers of agriculture in Brussels.

“Air quality in Spain is getting better, not worse,” said Garcia Tejerina, before adding that problems were in areas that affected significant populations, mostly in large cities.

On Tuesday, a ministerial meeting is set to be held among nine European Union member states that Brussels is investigating for air pollution, among them Spain.

The minister acknowledged there were areas for improvement and said the Spanish government was concerned about air quality.

Besides Spain, other nations participating in Tuesday’s meeting include the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the United Kingdom.
 

