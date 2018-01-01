 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

India Predicts 6.7% Economic Growth for Fiscal Year 2017-2018

NEW DELHI – India’s Ministry of Finance forecast on Monday 6.75 percent growth for the fiscal year ending in March – 4 decimal points lower than last year – and predicted 7-7.5 percent growth for the next financial year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Economic Survey 2017-2018 in the parliament, which predicts 6.75 percent growth for the current period, compared to the 7.1 percent registered in the same period last year; and projects the Gross Domestic Product growing between 7 and 7.5 percent in 2018-2019.

The Survey also projects 3.3 percent inflation rate for the current fiscal year, compared to the 4.5 percent registered in 2016-2017.

“The economy has witnessed a gradual transition from a period of high and variable inflation to more stable prices in the last four years,” the ministry said in a statement.

The report highlights that exports grew at 12.1 percent in April-December 2017, compared to 5.2 growth witnessed during the fiscal year 2016-2017; while the fiscal deficit forecast has been reduced to 3.2 percent, compared to 3.5 percent deficit registered in the last fiscal year.

According to the survey, the foreign currency reserve grew 14.1 percent from $370 billion in December 2016 to around $409 million in December 2017.

In last year’s survey, the government predicted 6.5-7.5 percent growth for the financial year 2017-2018 and presented a budget in Feb. 2017 with a growth target of 7.5 percent.

Last month the Reserve Bank of India announced growth forecast of 6.7 percent for the current financial year.

The Indian economy recovered a little in the second quarter of the fiscal year – July-September – by registering 6.3 percent growth, after five consecutive quarters saw it diving from 7.9 percent to 5.7 percent, hit by the process of demonetization and reform of the indirect tax system.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved