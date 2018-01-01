 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Paris’ Seine River Reaches Peak, Keeps France on High Alert

PARIS – The River Seine that runs through Paris rose on Monday to 5.84 meters and thus reached its maximum level expected, leaving France on an orange flood alert.

Images captured by an epa photographer showed the rising Seine covering the bottom of the Zouave statue on Alma bridge in the capital on Sunday evening.

The water level has increased due to downpours, causing the river to burst its banks.

As the French authorities are preparing for a gradual recession of the floodwaters in the coming days, roads parallel to the river and several nearby train stations were due to be closed.

It was unlikely that things would return to normal until after at least one week.

The conditions in the upper basin were improving despite the orange warning; the second highest alert available.

About 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes located near the banks of the river, and a number of households suffered power outages.

In 2016, the river reached a height of 6.1 meters, and two people died.
 

