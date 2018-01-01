 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Franco-Era Memorial Removed from Spanish Village, 2 Arrested

CALLOSA DE SEGURA, Spain – A huge cross erected in a southeastern Spanish village in honor of locals who had died in the Spanish Civil War fighting with the fascist factions was demolished early on Monday morning and two people protesting the move were arrested.

The marble cross in Callosa de Segura, a small town in the south of the Mediterranean Valencia region, was built towards the start of dictator Francisco Franco’s regime in the 1940s and had been scheduled for demolition in 2016, as it violated Spain’s Historical Memory Law, which requires that all Francoist symbols be removed from public spaces.

However, a small part of the village’s inhabitants had been taking turns standing guard at the cross for 400 days, leading to three failed attempts at having it dismantled.

Police cleared the area around the cross at dawn and arrested a man and a woman who had refused to go and launched firecrackers at officers.

Some 30 people remained on the periphery of the closed off area and watched the operation throughout the night.

The cross had originally included a plaque honoring Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of the Spanish Phalanx, but it was taken down in September 2016, leaving only the names of dead fascist soldiers on the memorial.

The local branch of the ruling Popular Party, which was founded by seven former high-ranking officials in the Franco regime, said that a cross with the names of dead soldiers did not violate the Historical Memory Law and therefore it should not be removed.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved