 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Attack on Afghan Army Unit Leaves 15 Dead in Kabul

KABUL – The death toll in the suicide attack carried out on an Afghan army unit Monday in Kabul has risen to 15, comprising 11 soldiers and four insurgents, an official told EFE.

“We now confirm that 11 army soldiers have died and 16 are wounded,” said Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson Dawlat Waziri, who blamed the attack on the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, a group allegedly based in Pakistan.

The attack on the premises of an Afghan army battalion located near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in western Kabul, began at 5 am and lasted for five hours.

Two suicide bombers died upon detonating the explosives they were wearing and two others were shot dead by security forces while the fifth was captured alive.

The terrorist group Islamic State claimed the attack but the Afghan authorities said the Haqqani network was behind the assault.

“IS does not have the level to carry out such attacks. These attacks are being perpetrated by the Haqqani,” Waziri said.

Monday’s suicide attack followed Saturday’s ambulance bomb attack in Kabul that left 103 dead and more than 200 injured.

Afghanistan is witnessing one of its bloodiest phases following the end of the 2015 NATO military mission, which is still present in the country to train Afghan forces.

In September last year, both the United States and NATO decided to significantly increase their military presence in the country.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved