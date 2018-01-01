

Attack on Afghan Army Unit Leaves 15 Dead in Kabul



KABUL – The death toll in the suicide attack carried out on an Afghan army unit Monday in Kabul has risen to 15, comprising 11 soldiers and four insurgents, an official told EFE.



“We now confirm that 11 army soldiers have died and 16 are wounded,” said Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson Dawlat Waziri, who blamed the attack on the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, a group allegedly based in Pakistan.



The attack on the premises of an Afghan army battalion located near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in western Kabul, began at 5 am and lasted for five hours.



Two suicide bombers died upon detonating the explosives they were wearing and two others were shot dead by security forces while the fifth was captured alive.



The terrorist group Islamic State claimed the attack but the Afghan authorities said the Haqqani network was behind the assault.



“IS does not have the level to carry out such attacks. These attacks are being perpetrated by the Haqqani,” Waziri said.



Monday’s suicide attack followed Saturday’s ambulance bomb attack in Kabul that left 103 dead and more than 200 injured.



Afghanistan is witnessing one of its bloodiest phases following the end of the 2015 NATO military mission, which is still present in the country to train Afghan forces.



In September last year, both the United States and NATO decided to significantly increase their military presence in the country.



