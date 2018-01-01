 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

PyeongChang 2018 to Be the Largest Winter Olympics in History

SEOUL – Around 3,000 athletes are set to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, making it the largest Winter Olympics in history, the organizing committee said Monday at the close of nominations.

A total of 2,925 athletes from 92 different countries will compete in these Games, which will take place from 9 to 25 February in PyeongChang in South Korea, the statement added.

This year’s event is expected to surpass the largest Winter Olympics held in Sochi in 2014, where 2,858 athletes from 88 countries had participated.

The United States will send its largest team ever to a Winter Games, with 242 athletes, followed by Canada with 226.

This edition of Winter Olympics will also be marked by Russia’s official absence owing to a ban by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over doping scandals, although 169 Russian athletes will compete under a neutral flag.

The IOC had also allowed the participation of 22 athletes from North Korea, who will compete in five different categories, including 12 female ice hockey players as part of a joint team with South Korea, and figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-ik who had qualified for the games.

The joint team from the two Koreas is a result of a historic agreement reached this month between the two countries – which technically have been at war for more than 65 years – facilitating the participation of the North in the Games that the South has called “The Games of Peace.”

Both Koreas have also agreed to march under the same flag, for the first time since the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, during the opening of ceremony of the Games on Feb. 9.

The host team of South Korea is also set to have a record number of 144 athletes at winter event.

PyeongChang 2018 will also award a record number of 102 gold medals, owing to the introduction of snowboard big air, mass start in speed skating, mixed doubles in curling and alpine skiing categories.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved