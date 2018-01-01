 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

South Korea to Charter Plane to Send Skiers to North

SEOUL – South Korea announced on Monday it would charter a plane to fly its skiers to North Korea for joint training to avoid paying airport tariffs that would violate international economic sanctions on the North, a spokesperson from South Korea’s Ministry of Unification told EFE.

Seoul is working around the large number of sanctions that have been imposed on Pyongyang while organizing and coordinating the various joint events related to the Winter Olympics that is set to begin in the South Korean city of PyeongChang next month.

The skiers will fly to Kalma Airport in the North, which is located close to the city of Wonsan in the country’s eastern coast, and from where they will travel overland to the Masikryong Ski Resort, where the training session is likely to begin Wednesday onward.

However, if Seoul charters a plane from an airline which provides flights to the US too, it would violate sanctions imposed by Washington in September last year, following the last weapons test by North Korea.

On Sept. 3, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order that prohibited aircraft and ships traveling to North Korea from traveling to the US within 180 days.

Seoul has said it is consulting with Washington in order to work around the sanctions.

Seoul might also need to transport generator diesel to Pyongyang as the country lacks the resources necessary to ensure a stable energy supply in the hotel where the event will be held.

This again, might violate United States as well as United Nations imposed sanctions on the amount of hydrocarbons that can be exported to North Korea.
 

