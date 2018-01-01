HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Bruno Mars Wins Best Album Grammy for 24K Magic



NEW YORK – “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars won on Sunday the Grammy award for Album of the Year in the 60th edition of the awards held in New York.



The singer also won the Song of the Year award for “That’s What I Like,” and Recording of the Year for “24K Magic,” sweeping the three most important prizes of the night.



Five artists were in the running for the best album award and the album by Mars beat Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN,” and Lorde’s “Melodrama” for the prize.



Mars climbed the stage for the third consecutive time for the last and most important award of the night, announced by two members of the band U2.



The singer thanked the rest of the nominees and said “I’m pulling my hair out in the studio man because I know you guys are gonna only come with the top shelf artistry and music.”



“Thank you guys for blessing the world with your music,” he added.



Mars, aged 32 and born and brought up in Honolulu (Hawaii), told about performing as a 15-year old in a show called “the magic of Polynesia,” where he sang a series of songs, which inspired his latest album which won big on Sunday.



“Those songs were written with nothing but joy and for one reason and for one reason only: love,” Mars said about the album.



The awards were presented at a gala night held at the Madison Square Garden in New York city, which hosted the awards on their 60th anniversary after a 15-year gap.



