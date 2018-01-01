 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Bruno Mars Wins Best Album Grammy for 24K Magic

NEW YORK – “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars won on Sunday the Grammy award for Album of the Year in the 60th edition of the awards held in New York.

The singer also won the Song of the Year award for “That’s What I Like,” and Recording of the Year for “24K Magic,” sweeping the three most important prizes of the night.

Five artists were in the running for the best album award and the album by Mars beat Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN,” and Lorde’s “Melodrama” for the prize.

Mars climbed the stage for the third consecutive time for the last and most important award of the night, announced by two members of the band U2.

The singer thanked the rest of the nominees and said “I’m pulling my hair out in the studio man because I know you guys are gonna only come with the top shelf artistry and music.”

“Thank you guys for blessing the world with your music,” he added.

Mars, aged 32 and born and brought up in Honolulu (Hawaii), told about performing as a 15-year old in a show called “the magic of Polynesia,” where he sang a series of songs, which inspired his latest album which won big on Sunday.

“Those songs were written with nothing but joy and for one reason and for one reason only: love,” Mars said about the album.

The awards were presented at a gala night held at the Madison Square Garden in New York city, which hosted the awards on their 60th anniversary after a 15-year gap.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved