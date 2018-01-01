 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Carnival, Pre-Hispanic Identity Fuse into Cultural Festival in Mexico

PAPALOTLA, Mexico – The carnival in the small community of Papalotla, in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala, started on Sunday with its streets full of hats adorned with long and colorful feathers, elegant costumes and meticulously hand-carved masks.

The Atltepeilhuitl Cultural Festival, celebrated on Sunday, marks the beginning of the carnival, which lasts a month in this town, and does so by fusing it with pre-Hispanic traditions.

The music and dances of the carnival are preceded by a pre-Columbian ritual in which the dancers thank and ask the god of water, Tlaloc, to provide rain for their crops, with performers from seven different states across Mexico this year, each one with its unique costume.

With the aim of preserving the richness of their pre-Hispanic identity and carnivals, the cultural association Atltepeilhuitl has been holding this festival for 13 years and managed to gather thousands of spectators each year to the community of Papalotla, located 126 km from Mexico City.

Together with the unusual hand-carved wooden masks, the typical costume of Papalotla carnival is that of a “Charro,” or Mexican Cowboy, and represents Mother Nature.

Embroidered with roses, the cloak represents the fertility of the earth, the feathers of the hat embody the clouds and the beads and sequins symbolize raindrops and water springs.

“Our ancestors performed this ritual before the Spaniards’ arrival to ask for water and the fertility of the crops. With the arrival of the Spaniards this festivity was abolished. They prohibited it,” Primitivo Morales, a high school teacher in the community of Papalotla, told EFE.

However, over the years the local Catholic Church rescued this ritual and incorporated it into the celebrations of the carnival.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved