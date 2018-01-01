 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars Win 3 Grammys Apiece at Premiere Ceremony

NEW YORK – Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, two of the favorites in the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, took home on Sunday some of the top awards during the prize giving ceremony, which revealed the winners in 75 categories.

Lamar, nominated for seven categories, picked up the awards of Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “HUMBLE,” from his in album “DAMN,” which is also among the nominees for Album of the Year.

A candidate for six categories, Bruno Mars was crowned the Best R&B Album for his “24K Magic,” as well as the Best R&B Performance and the Best R&B Song for his single “That’s What I Like.”

Another favorite, Childish Gambino, nominated for five Grammys Sunday night, picked up the Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Redbone,” while Jay-Z, a nominee in 8 categories, left the Ceremony empty-handed.

Among the most prominent studio albums that took home the awards are Ed Sheeran’s “Divide,” which won the Best Pop Vocal Album; The War on Drugs’ “A Deeper Understanding,” the Best Rock Album, and The National’s “Sleep Well Beast,” the Best Alternative Music Album.

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, the youngest son of reggae icon Bob Marley, won the Best Reggae Album for “Stony Hill,” while The Weeknd’s “Starboy” won the Best Urban Contemporary Album and Kraftwerk’s “3D The Catalogue” picked up the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

The Rolling Stones won the Best Traditional Blues Album with “Blue & Lonesome,” the first studio album they have released since 2005.

Leonard Cohen posthumously won the Best Rock Performance with “You Want It Darker,” the same category in which the rocker Chris Cornell, who also passed away in 2017, competed with “The Promise.”

The actress Carrie Fisher, a beloved screen star that also died in late 2016, won the Best Spoken Word Album for “The Princess Diarist.”

“Despacito,” a smash hit by the Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, succumbed in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, which went to Portugal’s The Man’s “Feel It Still.”

On the other hand, Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican Residente led the list of Latin stars that won Grammy awards in the first part of the ceremony.

Shakira’s “El Dorado” rose as the Best Latin Pop Album amid other works by Alex Cuba, Juanes and Natalia Lafourcade.

Residente, from the band Calle 13, took home the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album Award with his homonymous work “Residente.”
 

