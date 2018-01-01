

Indonesia’s Ginting Dominates Japan’s Sakai for Badminton Title



JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting handily bested Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-13, 21-12 to take home the Indonesian Masters men’s badminton title on Sunday.



The 21-year-old Ginting dominated the match before an enthusiastic home crowd at the Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, cruising to the win after 33 minutes of play.



Sakai, 27, who knocked out world No. 1 shuttler Viktor Axelsen of Denmark en route to the final, played hard but simply could not equal his rival.



“I’m really grateful to be able to get my first title in Indonesia,” Ginting said after the match. “It was a tight game early on.”



The win sends Ginting, previously ranked No. 16 worldwide, into the top 10.



Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, No. 1-ranked Tai Tzu-ying pummeled India’s 12th-ranked Saina Nehwal.



The Taiwan star didn’t even need half an hour to end Nehwal’s bid for the title, crushing her 21-9, 21-13.



“My 2018 target is the World Championships and Asian Games because those two tournaments are the biggest,” said Tai, who was the clear favorite, having bested Nehwal on six previous occasions.



In other badminton action, China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong drubbed the host country’s Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-14, 21-11 for the mixed doubles title.



The Indonesia Masters is the second Super 500 event of the inaugural season (after last week’s Malaysia Masters) of the multi-tier BWF World Tour, which comprises most of the year’s biggest badminton tournaments.



Three Super 1000 events (second-highest tier), five Super 750 tournaments (third-highest), seven Super 500 events (fourth-highest) and 11 Super 300 events (fifth-highest) will be held throughout the year leading up to December’s BWF World Tour Finals (highest tier) in Ghangzhou, China.



The 2018 BWF World Championships, which will be held in late July and early August in Nanjing, China, and is the biggest tournament on this year’s badminton calendar, is not a BWF World Tour event.



