 
Caracas,
Monday
January 29,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain Stages Comeback Win of 1st European Handball Title, Defeating Sweden

ZAGREB – The Spanish national handball team won its first European title at the Zagreb Arena on Sunday, downing Sweden 29-23 in the final.

The match stood at 4-4 after the first few minutes, and the Swedes then managed to take control and gain the advantage, although they never outpaced the Spaniards by more than 3 points, with Jordi Ribera’s squad going to the break behind by just two points at 12-14.

Spain returned to the court like a rocket, however, garnering two points immediately and tying things up, after which it took the reins and opened up an eight-point gap that completely discombobulated the Swedes.

This was Spain’s fifth European handball finals match.

The team wound up the runner-up in 1996 against Russia, 1998 against Sweden, 2006 against France and 2016 against Germany, and took home the bronze medals in 2000 and 2014.

Sweden remains the winningest handball squad in Europe, with four titles – 1994, 1998, 2000 and 2002 – in its four previous final competitions.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved